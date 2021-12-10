V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SII. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SII opened at $43.80 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

