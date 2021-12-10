V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo Sells 591,587 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, December 3rd, V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $125,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

