Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $108.86. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $108.15, with a volume of 8,643 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $394.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

