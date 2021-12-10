UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.94. UserTesting shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 1,610 shares changing hands.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

