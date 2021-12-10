Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $29.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,126. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.