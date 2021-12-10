UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Hits New 52-Week High at $469.83

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $469.83 and last traded at $466.47, with a volume of 8676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $445.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

