UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $473.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $474.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.