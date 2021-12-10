United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.17. 1,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,771. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

