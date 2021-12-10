Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.90 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

