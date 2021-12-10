Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. 27,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

