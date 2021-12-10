UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €14.70 by UBS Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €14.70 ($16.52) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.81 ($16.64).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

