Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Umpqua by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

