Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Umpqua by 492.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $20,926,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.