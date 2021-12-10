UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $630.14 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $9.76 or 0.00020331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $630.14 million and $32.26 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00209011 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,434,180 coins and its circulating supply is 64,551,529 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

