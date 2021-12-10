Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

Shares of ULTA opened at $400.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.