Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $440.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $404.41 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

