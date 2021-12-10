UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $75.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining.

Several other research firms have also commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another solid beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of PATH opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. UiPath has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $8,081,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

