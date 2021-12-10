UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Down to $70.75

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.75, but opened at $68.56. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $68.52, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $516.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

