UBS Group Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $46.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $71.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.52.

CHWY opened at $56.30 on Friday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,815.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

