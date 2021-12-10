UBS Group Boosts BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target to CHF 325

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 299 to CHF 325 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of BLHWF remained flat at $$595.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $400.00 and a 52 week high of $7,916.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $558.65 and a 200 day moving average of $497.51.
About BELIMO
