UBS Group Boosts BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target to CHF 325

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 299 to CHF 325 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLHWF remained flat at $$595.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $400.00 and a 52 week high of $7,916.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $558.65 and a 200 day moving average of $497.51.

Get BELIMO alerts:

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.