U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.41). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,630. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 144,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

