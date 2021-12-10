Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $625,590.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $625,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $83.15. 40,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,442. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

