Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.