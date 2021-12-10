TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $35.26

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $36.88. TuSimple shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 5,239 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,716,564.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,702,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,827,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,169 shares of company stock worth $3,087,181 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

