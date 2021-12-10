Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 672.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

TPTX opened at $39.63 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

