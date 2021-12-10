TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 144 Price Target at UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI) has been given a GBX 144 ($1.91) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 206.75 ($2.74).

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI opened at GBX 228.30 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.07. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.