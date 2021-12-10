Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) a C$55.00 Price Target

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has been assigned a C$55.00 price objective by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOU. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.54.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.72. 682,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$16.47 and a 52 week high of C$48.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,866,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,223,997.93. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,515.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

