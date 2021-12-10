Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$7.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Shares of CPG opened at C$6.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$6.85.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

