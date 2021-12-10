Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,029 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 215.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

