Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Xylem were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

