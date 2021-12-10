Trust Co. of Vermont Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,364 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 102,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

