Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.55 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

