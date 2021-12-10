Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $25.50 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

