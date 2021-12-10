Truist Lowers Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $35.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective cut by Truist from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Udemy stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

