TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after purchasing an additional 221,653 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,310,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 733,593 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

