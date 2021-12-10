TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,425 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,338,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

