TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $143.98. 55,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

