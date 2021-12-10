TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.40. 74,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,422. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

