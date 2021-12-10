TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of TrueCar worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 283,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.