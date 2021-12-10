TRON (TRX) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.19 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003310 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004325 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,890,772,796 coins and its circulating supply is 101,890,775,584 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

