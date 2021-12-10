trivago Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,944 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 802% compared to the typical volume of 659 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 9.3% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in trivago by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. trivago has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $833.73 million, a P/E ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

