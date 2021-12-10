Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.24. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 3,266 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

