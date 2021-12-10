Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $379,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,503 shares of company stock worth $264,048. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

