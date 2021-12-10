Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $379,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.70.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,503 shares of company stock worth $264,048. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Clean Harbors Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
