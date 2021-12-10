Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

