Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 80,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $220.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

