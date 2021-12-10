Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average of $166.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.99 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

