Travala.com Achieves Market Cap of $95.23 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $95.23 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003750 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00056683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.65 or 0.08411203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.46 or 0.99526641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,490,637 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

