Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Insider Sells $9,986,000.00 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 505.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 418.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

