Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Sells $391,170.00 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TT opened at $201.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.