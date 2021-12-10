Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 91,414 put options on the company. This is an increase of 6,773% compared to the average daily volume of 1,330 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.59 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

